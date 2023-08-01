Motorcycle driver air-lifted to hospital after Winneshiek County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver was airlifted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Winneshiek County on Monday evening.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. while 26-year-old Colton Kraft, of Ionia, was heading southbound on West Ravine Road.

Officers said Kraft lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a ditch, causing serious injuries.

Kraft was charged with driving while barred, failure to maintain control, fraudulent use of registration and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

