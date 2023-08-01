Minnesota State Fair announces ‘Specialty Sips’ for 2023

Minnesota State Fair announces 2023 Specialty Sips
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Great Minnesota Get Together announced more beverages available to guests this year.

The Minnesota State Fair will have 65 brand-new brews and beverages premiering or found exclusively at the 2023 fair.

Additionally, there will be 39 returning beverages found only at the fair.

There will be over 300 alcoholic options to choose from including a Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake, a Dreamsicle Slushy, a PB&J Hard Honey, and a Vacation Mullet.

Northland brewers are among the new selection this year.

Wild State Cider will have an Apple Pie Cider, Castle Danger will have a Blood Orange Cream Ale, and Bent Paddle will have a Superior Shiver Cold IPA.

Blacklist Brewing Company will return with their Dill Pickle Kolsch and Bent Paddle with their Summer Luvin’ Orange IPA.

You can see a full list of the new and returning beverages here.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run from August 24 to Labor Day on September 4.

