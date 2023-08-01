Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issues reminders for 2023 deer hunting season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –As hunting season inches closer each day, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, wants to remind people of strategies and regulations when it comes to deer hunting.

Officials say with knowing management strategies, people can know what to expect for the 2023 season.

In a booklet that is on the DNR’s website, you can learn about places in the state to hunt, bag limits, and the type of ammunition allowed.

If you are a first-time hunter, the DNR recommends going out with an experienced hunter.

It offers classes for youth starting at age 11, however firearm safety certification does not become valid until the age of 12.

Barb Keller with the Minnesota DNR talks about how the recent severe winters have impacted the deer population, which can affect what you can and cannot hunt.

“Overall, deer populations are faring pretty well throughout most of the state. In northern Minnesota, our deer populations did face second consecutive severe winter. And so, hunters may see lower deer numbers in Minnesota. So, we have lower bag limits, or continue to have low bag limits in this part of the state, whereas in central and southern Minnesota, bag limits and hunting opportunities are very similar to what they were last year” Keller said.

Deer hunting regulations for the 2023 season will be available online, and hunters are able to buy licenses starting August 1st.

For more information on the 2023 hunting season, you can check the DNR’s website.

