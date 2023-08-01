Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issues reminders for 2023 deer hunting season

What you should know for the 2023 Deer Hunting Season.
What you should know for the 2023 Deer Hunting Season.(KTTC)
By Leah Pflaum
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –As hunting season inches closer each day, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, wants to remind people of strategies and regulations when it comes to deer hunting.

Officials say with knowing management strategies, people can know what to expect for the 2023 season.

In a booklet that is on the DNR’s website, you can learn about places in the state to hunt, bag limits, and the type of ammunition allowed.

If you are a first-time hunter, the DNR recommends going out with an experienced hunter.

It offers classes for youth starting at age 11, however firearm safety certification does not become valid until the age of 12.

Barb Keller with the Minnesota DNR talks about how the recent severe winters have impacted the deer population, which can affect what you can and cannot hunt.

“Overall, deer populations are faring pretty well throughout most of the state. In northern Minnesota, our deer populations did face second consecutive severe winter. And so, hunters may see lower deer numbers in Minnesota. So, we have lower bag limits, or continue to have low bag limits in this part of the state, whereas in central and southern Minnesota, bag limits and hunting opportunities are very similar to what they were last year” Keller said.

Deer hunting regulations for the 2023 season will be available online, and hunters are able to buy licenses starting August 1st.

For more information on the 2023 hunting season, you can check the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Albert Lea
Freeborn County Government Center to temporarily close Aug. 8
Texas Roadhouse makes prime rib
Goods for sale at farmer's market
Village Farmer’s Market Tuesdays through October
Bikers on their way to Sturgis, SD
Bikers hit the road for 83rd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally