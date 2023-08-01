Mayo Clinic listed as a top hospital in U.S. News Best Hospitals

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. News & World Report announced the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings on Tuesday.

Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

After 34 years of annual rankings, U.S. News & World Report is no longer assigning a ranking number to hospitals overall, but instead just listing the top “Honor Roll” of hospitals.

Mayo Clinic was listed as a Best Hospital in the Honor Roll and was also ranked in four specialty categories.

Top five hospitals in selected specialties are as follows:

Cancer

  1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
  2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York
  3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
  4. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
  5. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

  1. Cleveland Clinic
  2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
  3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
  4. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
  5. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Neurology & Neurosurgery

  1. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York
  2. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, Calif.
  3. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
  4. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
  5. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Orthopedics

  1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York
  2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
  3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
  4. NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, New York
  5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

You can find the full Honor Roll list here.

