Mayo Clinic Ambulance holds paramedic training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic Ambulance held a real-life paramedic simulation training Tuesday in Rochester.

The Mayo Clinic’s Emergency Medicine Paramedic Program is for people who are already Emergency Medical Technicians. It is five semesters long and teaches the skills needed to become a paramedic. Paramedics are highly trained in medical procedures including administering IV medications and performing tracheotomies.

Tuesday’s simulations in Cook Park were meant to mimic real life. Students received a dispatch call and were not sure what they were facing until they got to the scene. In one of the simulations, a six-year-old boy was experiencing anaphylactic shock.

“This is our first time actually out in the community,” Student Paul Riediger said. “It could be something, it could be nothing. For this call, all I was told was 6-year-old down. That’s all I had to go off of. And I had to formulate a plan for six-year-old down in a park.”

Riediger has been an EMT for more than two years. He had bounced around between jobs and decided to start a firefighter program at Riverland Community College, but then decided being an EMT appealed to him more. Now, he is furthering his education with the goal of becoming a licensed paramedic.

“I just kind of fell in love with the EMT side of things,” he said. “And I also found out that I don’t like heights and small spaces.”

Riediger said he loves the unpredictability of the job and he said he has ways to keep his cool under pressure.

“So, all we really want to do is make sure we have an airway,” he said. “We make sure they’re breathing. Make sure they have circulation. And if they don’t have one of those things, we use our skills to get those back.”

Instructors said a key to becoming a good paramedic is critical thinking. But also knowing how to interact with the community.

“We need them to think quickly, think accurately. And treat patients and family members and other health care professionals with respect,” Program Director Jeffrey Schultz said.

Schultz has been with Mayo Clinic Ambulance for 21 years.

“Preparing for the worst so you can give the proper care,” he said. “But, if it’s not the worst, what do you we need to do so it doesn’t go that way.”

Schultz said the next set of students start August 22, and the program will be at capacity with 20 enrolled. He said it’s a good sign that people are becoming more interested in the field. He said he hopes it will help with ongoing staffing shortages.

