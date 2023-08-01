Looking at RST yearly stats; Up and down temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With today being the start of August, I thought it was a good idea to look at the temperature and precipitation statistics at RST for the year.

RST Yearly stats (KTTC)

The average temperature at RST has been well above average this calendar year and the biggest thing that stood out to me was how warm the low temperatures were in the winter. That was the biggest contributor to the warm January and February temperatures.

Our year started great in terms of precipitation in Rochester. Things changed as we moved into Spring. We were right around seasonal averages after April and May, then everything changed. Since June 1st, RST is just over 6″ below average in terms of precip. That has led to an extreme drought across Olmsted County.

Precip Outlook (KTTC)

The precip outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is favorable for slightly above average precip amounts from August 7th through the 15. It will take A LOT for us to climb out of the hole that we are currently in.

Precip forecast this week (KTTC)

There will only be a couple of rain chances in the next 7 days. A weak system moves across the upper Midwest this weekend which could bring isolated storm chances to SE MN and NE IA on Saturday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be a little up and down over the next 7 days. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some locations that warm into the lower 90s the next two days. Temperatures will cool into the lower 80s and upper 70s by the upcoming weekend. Highs will continue in the 70s into next week.

