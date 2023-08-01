James McGinnis is Albert Lea’s 9-year-old rising star

James McGinnis competing in Ninja Athletics
James McGinnis competing in Ninja Athletics(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – James McGinnis is a fast-rising star in the world of ninja athletics.

He’s a 9-year-old from Albert Lea who placed 18th at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete World Finals in Orlando last week.

McGinnis placed 18th out of 155 competitors in his age group in just his second year competing.

He won both local and state competitions before heading to the World Finals in Orlando.

James stopped by Midwest Access to discuss his training and recent successes in the world of ninja athletics.

