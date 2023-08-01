Iowa tops 2023 list of best states to retire in

Cedar Rapids downtown.
Cedar Rapids downtown.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study ranking the best and worst states to retire may surprise you.

Consumer financial services company, Bankrate, looked at five categories across all 50 states - affordability, overall well-being, the cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Iowa topped the list for 2023. Last year, Florida ranked number one, but it dropped to eighth this year.

The Hawkeye State was named the best place to retire due to its lower cost of living, affordable but high quality healthcare and low crime.

The other states that round out the top five are Delaware, Missouri, Mississippi and West Virginia.

Experts say older Americans shouldn’t rule out places that aren’t traditionally top of mind for retirement.

As for the worst states for retiring, the bottom five are all in the northeast and west, primarily because of the cost of living. They include Massachusetts, Washington State, California, New York and Alaska.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Limb Lab Golf Tournament
6th Annual Limb Lab Foundation Golf Tournament this weekend
James McGinnis competing in Ninja Athletics
James McGinnis is Albert Lea’s 9-year-old rising star
(FILE)
Texas Roadhouse makes prime rib
RPT mobile app to allow users to pay bus fare from phone
RPT mobile app to allow users to pay bus fare from phone
KTTC News Now