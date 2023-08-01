Iowa DOT soft launches mobile ID app

The Iowa Department of Transportation is soft-launching its long-awaited Mobile ID app.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is soft-launching its long-awaited Mobile ID app.

Apple and Android users will be able to download it, and have your driver’s license always at your fingertips.

However, you won’t be able to use it right away. To set up the app, people will need to register their phone number, scan their ID, take a selfie, and set up security.

The DOT is planning a more hard-launch next month.

For now, they are still working with businesses to make sure they have the tools they need to verify those IDs.

Stores would have to download a separate app or system.

And no business is required to use it, so users would have to check before using the app instead of an actual ID.

Ben Jung, the director of Ingersoll Wine & Spirits, said he can see the benefit.

“If it helps you do what you have to do, which is check IDs, I think that could sort of relieve some of the pressure and having to determine whether somebody is of age to buy alcohol or tobacco in your store,” Jung said.

The launch of the app was delayed earlier this year to make it safer.

The DOT said even though the app will be an acceptable form of ID in Iowa, people should still carry their physical ID as a backup.

Not all states accept mobile IDs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

