Freeborn County Government Center to temporarily close Aug. 8

Albert Lea
Albert Lea(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Government Center in Albert Lea will be temporarily closed to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

The building will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for safety reasons due to the weight of air handling units being replaced.

All court hearing scheduled for that day will be held remotely. Notices of remote hearing with Zoom information will be sent to parties.

The Freeborn County Government Center is located at 411 S Broadway Ave.

