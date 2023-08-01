Communities to come together for National Night Out Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Communities across Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa will come together to get to know their neighbors and law enforcement for National Night Out.

The goal is to promote neighborhood unity and improve relationships with residents and the first responders who work to keep us safe.

Rochester Police officers and Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies will be visiting neighborhood celebrations between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin’s gathering is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bandshell Community Park.

In Mason City, people can come by the Mason City Arena from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to meet with police officers.

