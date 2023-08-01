Communities to come together for National Night Out Tuesday night

National Night Out 2023
National Night Out 2023(WSFA 12 News)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Communities across Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa will come together to get to know their neighbors and law enforcement for National Night Out.

The goal is to promote neighborhood unity and improve relationships with residents and the first responders who work to keep us safe.

Rochester Police officers and Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies will be visiting neighborhood celebrations between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin’s gathering is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bandshell Community Park.

In Mason City, people can come by the Mason City Arena from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to meet with police officers.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis

Latest News

Road closure in Mason City.
Road closure gets underway Monday in Mason City
Elton Rohn
Elton John Tribute, ‘Elton Rohn,’ to perform at Mayo Civic Center
RPS
RPS approves increase in participation fees by 20%
WATCH: KTTC at 70 anniversary special
WATCH: KTTC at 70 anniversary special