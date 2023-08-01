Bikers hit the road for 83rd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the largest motorcycle rally in the world, drawing in hundreds of thousands of riders.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off this Friday in Sturgis, SD. But some bikers are already hitting the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says riders may encounter several construction zones on their way out west, including single-lane closures near Albert Lea and St. Charles on 1-90.

“As they come across from Wisconsin, they’ll encounter some lane closures, those sorts of things. Nothing too difficult,” MnDOT spokesperson Mike Doughtery said.

For the next few weeks, there will be a lot more motorcycles on major roadways all throughout the state and even the country.

“This kind of two-week period now just prior to Sturgis and just after is where we see a lot of motorcycles,” Doughtery said.

Construction zones are a typically sight in Minnesota summers, and all drivers on the road should be aware of where they are.

“When you’re squeezing traffic down from two lanes to a single lane, that merge point is often where traffic is maybe traveling at 70 miles an hour on the highway, suddenly it’s slowing down,” Doughtery said.

Some Sturgis goers are waiting to take out the bikes until they arrive. Dave Hagemann from Racine, WI is driving an RV with his bikes on a trailer behind him.

Dave Hagemann's RV with bikes being pulled behind. (KTTC)

“Well, two things comfort for one. Secondly, I have a 46-year-old motorcycle,” he said.

While others are biking there, taking in every bit of the ride.

“Just love to ride the bike. I love the sound of it,” Green Leaf, WI biker Ted Otto said.

Some coming from hundreds of miles away, making the long trek there. Luis Gutierrez is traveling from Massachusetts for his second Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We took off on Friday night. We’ve been doing about 300-400 miles a day,” he said.

The event brings in people from all over not only the country but also the world.

“The previous visit, there were people from China, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Canada. It’s the biggest motorcycle event,” Gutierrez said.

Last year, more than 500,000 people attended the rally.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.