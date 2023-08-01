91-year-old Iowa man still a regular at YMCA for 84-years

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa man has been dedicated to his gym for decades.

Russell Weeden, better known as Buck, has been going to the Marshalltown YMCA for the past 84 years.

Buck is now 91-years-old. His workouts have been a part of his routine since he was little.

He first started coming to the Y at 7-years-old. The building looked very different then.

He was a varsity baseball player at Iowa State in the early 50’s. And up until a few years ago, he was going to the YMCA five days a week.

Now, he is no longer lifting weights. Instead, he focuses on cardio. But he says he has no plans to slow down.

“I don’t mind it,” Weeden said. “It’s enjoyable. I see people I know.”

Staff at the YMCA say they have grown attached to seeing Buck every week.

He said his regular cardio workouts have been the key to his good health and longevity.

