6th Annual Limb Lab Foundation Golf Tournament this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Limb Lab is an independently-owned and -operated prosthetic and orthotic company that provides personal, creative, and cutting-edge solutions to the functional challenges of limb loss and injury.

The Limb Lab Foundation helps to provide treatment, care and support to those who need it most.

On August 5th at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester, the Limb Lab Foundation is hosting its 6th annual golf tournament.

The tournament is a noon shotgun start with dinner, drinks, live music and an auction to follow.

Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are still on sale until Wednesday August 2nd. You can click here to purchase yours and participate in the tournament.

To learn more about the Limb Lab Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.