6th Annual Limb Lab Foundation Golf Tournament this weekend

Limb Lab Golf Tournament
Limb Lab Golf Tournament(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Limb Lab is an independently-owned and -operated prosthetic and orthotic company that provides personal, creative, and cutting-edge solutions to the functional challenges of limb loss and injury.

The Limb Lab Foundation helps to provide treatment, care and support to those who need it most.

On August 5th at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester, the Limb Lab Foundation is hosting its 6th annual golf tournament.

The tournament is a noon shotgun start with dinner, drinks, live music and an auction to follow.

Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are still on sale until Wednesday August 2nd. You can click here to purchase yours and participate in the tournament.

To learn more about the Limb Lab Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

James McGinnis competing in Ninja Athletics
James McGinnis is Albert Lea’s 9-year-old rising star
(FILE)
Texas Roadhouse makes prime rib
RPT mobile app to allow users to pay bus fare from phone
RPT mobile app to allow users to pay bus fare from phone
KTTC News Now