United Way of Olmsted County still needs donations for school supply drive

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The United Way of Olmsted County’s Running Start for School program is in its final stretch and is still in need of donations to help area children with school supplies.

The program started more than 10 years ago, providing backpacks filled with schools supplies to thousands of students throughout Olmsted County.

“We work with almost 40 schools throughout the county and connect with them in the spring time to understand how many students and families they think with benefit from this program,” Vice President of Community Impact Grace Pesch said.

This year, the program is serving nearly 3,000 students, compared to last year’s 2,000. United Way said that even though the community has been generous with their help so far this summer, it’s still far from its goal.

“We are at 37% of our goal today and we have two weeks left so we would love our community members to help purchase 100% of those back packs to help us reach our goal to help students,” Pesch said.

People who would like to donate can go on the United Way of Olmsted County’s website and purchase items on a wish list.

“You can go on there and see all of the Pre-K, elementary middle and high school back packs that our students in Olmsted County need. You can add them to your own cart and purchase them,” Pesch said. “So, it’s similar to an Amazon wish list.”

The deadline to donate is Aug. 14. To donate, click here.

