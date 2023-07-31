Tyler Herwig’s new single coming to radio soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tyler Herwig is a country music singer based out of St. Paul with a new single coming to more than 1,000 U.S. radio stations in August.

Herwig worked with a Nashville recording label to produce “Living in the Last Days.”

Herwig performs more than 250 live shows and events each year.

To learn more about Tyler, his newest single or see where he is performing next, click here.

Living in the Last Days cover photo (KTTC)

