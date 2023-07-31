Tyler Herwig’s new single coming to radio soon

Tyler Herwig
Tyler Herwig(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tyler Herwig is a country music singer based out of St. Paul with a new single coming to more than 1,000 U.S. radio stations in August.

Herwig worked with a Nashville recording label to produce “Living in the Last Days.”

Herwig performs more than 250 live shows and events each year.

To learn more about Tyler, his newest single or see where he is performing next, click here.

Living in the Last Days cover photo
Living in the Last Days cover photo(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Stewartville woman killed in crash
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
Temperature trend
Beautiful and sunny weather continues
Map of the crash scene.
Austin man hurt after crash involving motorcycle, pick-up truck
Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy
Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

Miss Angie's Place in Pine Island
First ‘Not Back to School Fair’ on Tuesday
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Mayor Kim Norton talks all things Rochester
KTTC News Now
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis