Two people in custody after Albert Lea police serve warrant at apartment

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people with warrants out for their arrest have been taken into custody in Albert Lea.

Police were called to an apartment on College Street West just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They determined Donald McCormick, 27, of Albert Lea, was inside. McCormick had two Freeborn County felony warrants.

Police attempted contact at the front door and set up a perimeter.

The South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team was also on the scene.

Later police were able to safely arrest McCormick and take him to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

Samantha Gunhammer, 34, of Wells, was also arrested and brought to the Fairbault County Jail on a warrant.

