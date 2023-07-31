Stray rain chances this week; Cooler temperatures ahead

Minor rain chances later this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After comfortable temperatures this past weekend, we’ll see a quick warm-up this week. High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s this week just before cooling into the 70s early next week.

Temperature outlooks
After temperatures warm into the middle 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures have a chance to drop below seasonal averages from August 5th through the 13th. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has near-average conditions for the month as a whole.

Monthly outlook
The monthly outlook for August in terms of temperatures and precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center gives SE MN and NE IA around an equal chance of being around average for both.

Precip outlook
Rain chances will stay limited and stray this week. We’ll see a weak system move in late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. This could spark a couple of stray showers Wednesday morning. Other than that, we should stay dry most of the workweek. Another weak system will move through the region this upcoming weekend. Showers and storms are expected to stray and be limited this weekend.

Rochester rainfall
Our monthly rainfall will stay well below average for the month of July. We will end the month of July with a deficit near 2″ of rain. Hopefully, August will be more favorable for rainfall.

Nick

