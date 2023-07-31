Slow Warming Trend This Week; Few Rain Chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up July and kicking off the new work week today with some fantastic mid-summer weather in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies today with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the low 80s and a light easterly breeze. The area of high pressure that brought comfortable weather over the weekend is hanging around to start the week and it will keep things tranquil until the middle of the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds and high temps in the low 80s today. (KTTC)

After a generally clear and cool night, warmer air will begin to work its way into the region on Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight south breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

As a storm system approaches from the west in the midweek, humidity levels will begin to climb while temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a chance of showers or a stray thunderstorm early on Wednesday.

There will be stray showers early Wednesday with more rain and thunderstorm chances over the upcoming weekend. (KTTC)

Our current seasonal rainfall deficit stands at 5.89 inches in Rochester. (KTTC)

Slightly cooler air will settle back into the area on Friday behind a cold front and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible late Friday or Friday evening.

Temps will warm to the mid and upper 80s at times this week. Expect a few showers early Wedenday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms over the upcoming weekend. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as a weak storm system pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. With occasional sunshine in the area, high temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 80s.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week. The upcoming week will be a little cooler than average with readings in the 70s likely in our area. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Monday, July 31, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies today to round out the month with high temperatures in the low 80s. There will be sparse rain chances early Wednesday with better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday and for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s all week. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.