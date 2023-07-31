Seasonably Warm This Week; Few Weekend Shower Chances

High temps will be in the low to mid-80s all week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up July and kicking off the new work week today with some fantastic mid-summer weather in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies today with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the low 80s and a light easterly breeze. The area of high pressure that brought comfortable weather over the weekend is hanging around to start the week and it will keep things tranquil until the middle of the week.

We'll enjoy sunny skies throughout the afternoon with high temps in the low 80s.
After a generally clear and cool night, warmer air will begin to work its way into the region on Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight south breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

As a storm system approaches from the west in the midweek, humidity levels will begin to climb while temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a chance of showers or a stray thunderstorm early on Wednesday.

There will be stray showers early Wednesday with more rain and thunderstorm chances over the...
High temps will be seasonably warm all week. Humidity will be more noticeable in the midweek...
Slightly cooler air will settle back into the area on Friday and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as a weak storm system pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. With occasional sunshine in the area, high temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 80s.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week. The upcoming week will be a little cooler than average...
My one minute forecast for Monday, July 31, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies today to round out the month with high temperatures in the low 80s. There will be sparse rain chances early Wednesday with better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday and for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s all week. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota

