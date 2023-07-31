Ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony held for new blood donor center

New Blood Donor Center in Northwest Rochester
New Blood Donor Center in Northwest Rochester(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Blood Donor Center at Northwest Rochester.

The event celebrated the opening of the new facility and featured a sister from the Rochester Franciscan.

The sister gave blessings to the facility, the members of the blood donor program, and the event attendees.

The new blood donor center helps provide Mayo Clinic’s blood product needs and was first opened in June.

Mayo Clinic officials say the building is intended to increase access for people who wish to donate blood.

The facility currently has five donor chairs, but there are plans to double the amount.

”We are going to double that shortly, so our goal is to really provide many opportunities for our community members to donate. And right now we are accepting whole blood donations, but in the future we want to also expand to platelets and other blood products.”

Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology Interim Chair Bobbi Pritt

The new facility is located on 4115 West Frontage Road in Northwest Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Stewartville woman killed in crash
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Outside MN State Capitol
Minnesota could provide a unique environment for a new cannabis industry
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
United Way of Olmsted County school supply drive still in need of donations
Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August