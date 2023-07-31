Ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony held for new blood donor center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Blood Donor Center at Northwest Rochester.

The event celebrated the opening of the new facility and featured a sister from the Rochester Franciscan.

The sister gave blessings to the facility, the members of the blood donor program, and the event attendees.

The new blood donor center helps provide Mayo Clinic’s blood product needs and was first opened in June.

Mayo Clinic officials say the building is intended to increase access for people who wish to donate blood.

The facility currently has five donor chairs, but there are plans to double the amount.

”We are going to double that shortly, so our goal is to really provide many opportunities for our community members to donate. And right now we are accepting whole blood donations, but in the future we want to also expand to platelets and other blood products.”

The new facility is located on 4115 West Frontage Road in Northwest Rochester.

