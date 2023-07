KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A big project was underway in Kasson Monday morning as the Old Northeast water tower was being deconstructed.

City staff already drained the old water tower as the new one is operational.

A road closure was in effect on 7th Street Northeast, but residents were able to get through to access their driveways.

