Local travel agency prepares for new visa travel requirements

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking to travel to Europe next year, there may be one more task to check off your list before you take off.

Starting sometime in 2024, nearly 1.5 billion people including Americans will have to apply for a travel visa when traveling to Europe.

Leaders with the European Travel Information and Authorization System say the new rule is part of an international effort to increase security.

Travel agencies in Rochester are gearing up for the switch. Some say they haven’t gotten too many questions on the visas.

They believe the process shouldn’t be too time consuming or difficult to complete.

“The application seems like it’s going to be very easy, but you need your passport, and you’ll need to know your trip dates and where you’re going. You have to put an application in online and they give it back to you in supposedly within a few hours,” Ed-Ventures Inc. Co-Owner Shannon Larsen said.

The travel visa is expected to cost around 7 Euros which translates about $7.70 USD. The visa lasts for 3 years.

