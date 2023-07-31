Local travel agency prepares for new visa travel requirements

If you’re looking to travel to Europe next year, there may be one more task to check off your list before you take off.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking to travel to Europe next year, there may be one more task to check off your list before you take off.

Starting sometime in 2024, nearly 1.5 billion people including Americans will have to apply for a travel visa when traveling to Europe.

Leaders with the European Travel Information and Authorization System say the new rule is part of an international effort to increase security.

Travel agencies in Rochester are gearing up for the switch. Some say they haven’t gotten too many questions on the visas.

They believe the process shouldn’t be too time consuming or difficult to complete.

“The application seems like it’s going to be very easy, but you need your passport, and you’ll need to know your trip dates and where you’re going. You have to put an application in online and they give it back to you in supposedly within a few hours,” Ed-Ventures Inc. Co-Owner Shannon Larsen said.

The travel visa is expected to cost around 7 Euros which translates about $7.70 USD. The visa lasts for 3 years.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Stewartville woman killed in crash
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
WATCH: Sweet corn truck engulfed in flames on Highway 52
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver
Austin teen hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Outside MN State Capitol
Minnesota could provide a unique environment for a new cannabis industry
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
New Blood Donor Center in Northwest Rochester
Ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony held for new blood donor center
United Way of Olmsted County school supply drive still in need of donations
Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August