‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – As the case of the murder of Madeline Kingsbury continues to unravel dozens of documents were unsealed by a judge. There are a number of statements from Madeline herself she made to friends.

One statement made by Madeline’s friend detailed that things between Fravel and Madeline had been rocky for years.

Months before her disappearance, Madeline paid a visit to her friend, Lauren Debois, in the hospital. During the visit, Madeline confided in Debois that “everything is bad with Adam at the house”. According to unsealed search warrants, Madeline asked for advice on how to get out of an abusive relationship. She told Debois “if anything happens to me, know that Adam did it. I would never leave my kids”.

Debois told investigators Fravel had been beating Madeline for years, and Madeline never reported it to avoid their children from getting involved. Her statement to police revealed Madeline applied for an apartment for her and the children and feared Fravel’s reaction.

These documents also name Madeline’s new boyfriend as Spencer Sullivan. The two met on Tinder in December of 2021, but only recently began talking again.

Sullivan stated that when Fravel discovered their relationship, Sullivan ended his contact with Madeline. According to Sullivan’s statement, when he and Madeline would get together, she would make her phone untraceable as Fravel would text her non-stop.

In a statement to investigators, Madeline’s close friend Katie Kolka said there have been issued with Fravel for a while. Madeline confided in Kolka about her relationship with Sullivan stating it was nice having someone who was finally nice to her.

Kolka was also told by members of the Fravel family to not get involved as Madeline’s disappearance was a family matter.

These statements led investigators to believe Madeline’s disappearance was involuntary and she was in great danger or potentially dead.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.