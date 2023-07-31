First ‘Not Back to School Fair’ on Tuesday

Miss Angie's Place in Pine Island
Miss Angie's Place in Pine Island(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In conjunction with St. Mary’s University, Miss Angie’s Place is having a first-of-its-kind event in Rochester, Tuesday.

It’s the ‘Not Back to School Fair!’

The fair will provide a chance for homeschool families and students to connect not only with each other but other experts in the field as families get ready for the school year ahead.

The fair is Tuesday, August 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saint Mary’s University’s Rochester Campus, which is located at 2900 19th St NW.

You can learn more about the fair here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Stewartville woman killed in crash
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
Temperature trend
Beautiful and sunny weather continues
Map of the crash scene.
Austin man hurt after crash involving motorcycle, pick-up truck
Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy
Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Mayor Kim Norton talks all things Rochester
Tyler Herwig
Tyler Herwig’s new single coming to radio soon
KTTC News Now
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis