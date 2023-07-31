First ‘Not Back to School Fair’ on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In conjunction with St. Mary’s University, Miss Angie’s Place is having a first-of-its-kind event in Rochester, Tuesday.

It’s the ‘Not Back to School Fair!’

The fair will provide a chance for homeschool families and students to connect not only with each other but other experts in the field as families get ready for the school year ahead.

The fair is Tuesday, August 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saint Mary’s University’s Rochester Campus, which is located at 2900 19th St NW.

