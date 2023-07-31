Celebrating the summer season - The Mantorville Theatre Company

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The 50th anniversary of the Mantorville Theatre Company is in full swing with a new play. ‘Willow Weep No More or A New Broom Sweeps Cleaner’ takes the stage August 4 - 20th. Assistant Director Karl Huppier and fellow actor Kcin Siegele of the Mantorville Theatre, were in our studio Monday to discuss the production.

If you would like more information about the production and how to get tickets, visit their website here.

