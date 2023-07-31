BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis

BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis(KARE 11)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tweeted Monday morning that it was responding to a use-of-force incident involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.

The BCA tweeted at 4:50 a.m. that it responded to the incident on I-94 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 map shows I-94 closed between I-394 and Exit 226: 49th Avenue North due to emergency vehicles responding.

A gray sedan could be seen surrounded on the shoulder of I-94, and a van from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office was also clearly visible.

For motorists headed to work, the best options for detouring to the north metro include Highway 100 or I-35W.

This is a developing story.

