Austin man hurt after crash involving motorcycle, pick-up truck

Map of the crash scene.
Map of the crash scene.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. (KTTC) – Deputies in North Iowa said a motorcyclist is thankful to be alive because he was wearing a helmet, after a crash near the Mason City Municipal Airport over the weekend.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 265th Street and Jonquil Avenue.

A Cerro Gordo County deputy witnessed the crash.

Jim Royer, 58, of Austin, was going east when a pickup truck driven by Brice Cody, 21, of Mason City did not yield after stopping at a stop sign colliding with Royer.

Royer was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to Mercy One North Iowa with injuries.

Deputies say his helmet prevented major head injuries.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office had assistance by the Mason City Police Department and the Clear Lake Fire Department.

