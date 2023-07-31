Altra Federal Credit Union to start accepting nominations for ‘Best Life Community Awards’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Altra Federal Credit Union will begin accepting member nominations for their Best Life Community Awards (BLCA) Tuesday.

Nominations will be accepted from August 1 - 15, 2023.

According to Altra, the initiative supports nonprofit organizations important to Altra members who have supported their nominee within the last twelve months with their time, talent, or treasure.

The nonprofit must be focused on one of six categories: Education (Pre-K through college), Cultural Enrichment, Health, Preserving or Restoring the Environment, Human Services and Strengthening Local Communities.

“We are proud to support the work of our members and nonprofits that are making a positive difference in our communities. By awarding these grants, we hope to empower them to continue their impactful work and inspire others.”

Popular vote will determine the winner for the $10,000 Community Choice Award.

Additional award amounts range from $2,500 - $7,500 and will be determined by a panel of judges.

Five Altra employees will also be rewarded based upon volunteerism and have a donation made to a nonprofit of their choosing.

More details can be found here.

