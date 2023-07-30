Vikings agree to terms with Danielle Hunter
$17,000,000 guaranteed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pro Bowl Defensive End / Edge Rusher Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms.
Hunter had not been practicing with the team because he wanted a new contract with more money.
Multiple reports say Danielle Hunter agree to terms on a 1-year, $20-millions deal including $17-millon guaranteed.
