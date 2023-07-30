Stewartville woman killed in crash

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A 64-year-old Stewartville woman was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Stewartville.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 9:47 a.m., a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by 25-year-old Karl Stasko of Hayfield was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at mile post 217 when he collided with a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Sharon Kay Evenson, 64, of Stewartville. Evenson was traveling northbound, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Evenson died due to her injuries. Stasko received non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

According to MSP, both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.

Olmsted County Sheriff ‘s Office, Stewartville Fire & Rescue, Mayo Clinic Ambulance all responded to the scene.

