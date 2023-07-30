Gradual warming trend this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a rather beautiful weekend across the Upper Midwest with pleasant sunshine and low humidity. Overnight, conditions are expected to remain comfortable with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

The new work week will start off on a pleasant note with mostly to partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the south/southeast at 5-10 mph on both days.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures will gradually warm 5-10 degrees above normal by the midweek as afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity is also expected to return as dew points climb into the 60s.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to be very limited in our area. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Sunday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

