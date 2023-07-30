Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Stewartville woman killed in crash
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy
Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy
Temperature trend
Beautiful and sunny weather continues
Child pornography investigations lead to arrest
Child pornography investigations lead to arrest

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
KTTC News at 10
UTSAV Celebration of color sees strong turnout
police lights
Stewartville woman killed in crash
FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at...
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials