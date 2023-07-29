UTSAV 2023 to bring “Festival of Colors” to downtown Rochester Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families across Southeast Minnesota are invited to take part in a downtown Rochester celebration Saturday afternoon.

It’s called UTSAV, and it’s being put on by Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota in partnership with Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center.

The fun will begin with a 5K Run/Walk at Soldiers Field at 3:30 p.m.

Then, the Festival of Colors event will take over Peace Plaza between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m.

There will be a DJ, flash mob, food, and a color splash.

