Sunny and comfortable weekend

Highs in the lower 80s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a hot and muggy week, temperatures will drop near seasonal averages for the upcoming weekend.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. The wind will be out of the north around 5-10 mph. Dew points should sit steady in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the north around 5-10 mph and dew points will be in the 50s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies most of next week. Moisture will build throughout the week with thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast on Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two reports of incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Law enforcement responds to two incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. closing Rochester locations
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. to close Rochester locations this weekend
Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers repairs to cost millions for building’s structural issues
Child pornography investigations lead to arrest
Child pornography investigations lead to arrest
Peak Energy Alert for multiple counties
Peak Energy Alert issued for multiple counties

Latest News

Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 7/28/23
Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 7/28/23
7-day forecast
First Alert Day: Isolated strong storms in Iowa; Nice weekend ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Day: Strong evening storms possible; A pleasant weekend ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Noon Weather