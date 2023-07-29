Sunny and comfortable weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a hot and muggy week, temperatures will drop near seasonal averages for the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. The wind will be out of the north around 5-10 mph. Dew points should sit steady in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the north around 5-10 mph and dew points will be in the 50s.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies most of next week. Moisture will build throughout the week with thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast on Wednesday.

