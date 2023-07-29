Operation Welcome Home returns to Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch

Veterans retreat at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.
Veterans retreat at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – It was all smiles on Saturday at the Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville as families unloaded their cars excited for a fun filled weekend. This weekend is Ironwood’s annual Operation Welcome Home ranch retreat.

The retreat gives the opportunity to thank current and past military members for their service. The veterans and their families will experience a faith-based weekend to provide encouragement, hope and inspiration.

“It’s just an event that kind of breaks down all of the walls of the stresses of life and brings people together in a fun filled way and it’s just a joy serving them and to see the surprise on their face when they realized that they are important to us and to our nation and to Ironwood,” program director Matthew Van Dixon explained.

Over the weekend, the families will get to try their hand at an array of summer activities like zip-lining, laser tag, water activities and more.

The ranch first started doing the retreat in 2008 and has since served more than 1,900 families.

