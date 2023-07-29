Breaking down the local option sales tax referendum

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting in September, Rochester residents will have the option of extending the local option sales tax.

This sales tax has existed in Rochester since 1983. It was a way for the city to save up money for Rochester’s flood mitigation costs after the 1978 flood ravaged the city. The tax was most recently extended in 2012.

City leaders and council members are calling the referendum a $200 million decision. If the sales tax is extended, the revenue will go towards four main projects: flood control, housing, road reconstruction and the building of a new sports complex.

“All four are almost equal,” City Councilman Shaun Palmer said. “Flood control, we haven’t had a flood in nearly 45 years in Rochester because of flood control. We have about a million dollars a year in expenses to maintain that so it’s either coming out of property tax or sales tax.”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton argued the discussion is multifaceted, saying the referendum should not be asked as one question.

