Beautiful and sunny weather continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful start to the weekend, a comfortable evening is ahead for the region. Overnight temperatures will be seasonably cool in the low to mid-50s with mostly clear skies. Winds are expected to remain light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

More beautiful and comfortable conditions are on tap for the second half of the weekend Sunday as afternoon temperatures settle into the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points will also be more comfortable in the 50s across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The low humidity is expected to last into the early part of next week with highs in the low 80s and pleasant sunshine.

Rain chances continue to remain limited across the region, however, Wednesday looks to feature our only opportunity for rain in the upcoming week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively seasonally in the low 80s for the late week with dry and sunny skies.

