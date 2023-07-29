The 50th Installment of RAGBRAI officially concludes with bicycle tires dipped in the Mississippi River

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 7 long days, a 500 mile bicycle ride, the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI concludes with bicycle tires being dipped in the Mississippi River.

Riders from across America made their way to Iowa for this very special occasion. To start their journey, the riders dipped their back tire in the Missouri River and took off heading east to Davenport and the Mississippi River.

Though this is the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI, it was the first time for several riders.

“I just think this is really great way to see Iowa,” said AJ Gagaza, from Herriman, Utah. “Really great way to see just the really nice people of Iowa. It’s a beautiful state and it’s a beautiful way to see part of the country, so I highly recommend it.”

According to the Des Moines Register, there were 20,000 registered riders, with an additional 9,000 one-day pass riders. The grueling state-wide bicycle ride started last Sunday and took off out of Sioux City.

During the excursion, the riders were tested as they battled extreme heat and severe weather.

“It was good, as there were several tough days with the weather that we faced,” said Eric Godwin from Red Oak, Iowa. “It’s a good time though. I would say the toughest part is lack of sleep you get from the weather, and the camping. It’s a really good test to see what you can do. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Riders concluded the race in Davenport, where they were greeted by hundreds of people cheering them on for their incredible achievement. For most riders, they were riding alongside someone they knew.

“It means a lot,” added Gagaza. “Being able to do it with my wife, my sister-in-law and her husband, just making it a family thing really, really helped bring us along.”

Riders crossed the finished line and made their way down the boat ramp at Veterans Memorial Park. There, they dipped their back tire in the Mississippi River, lifting their bikes above their head in triumph, officially concluding their state-wide journey.

Next year’s RAGBRAI is scheduled for July 20, 2024.

