Winona County Law Enforcement Center to temporary close due to construction

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday July 30, the Winona County Law Enforcement Center will be closed to the public starting at 06 a.m. due to construction.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the jail facility power will need to be cut to the Law Enforcement Center.

This will not affect the delivery of public safety services.

Instead of coming to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with an officer, you can call 507-457-6491 and one will be dispatched to you.

Winona County Dispatch will be temporarily operated out of the Rochester/Olmsted Dispatch Center. All emergency and non-emergency calls will be routed there and handled by Winona County Public Safety Telecommunicators.

It is anticipated that the closure could last for up to four hours.

Updates will be shared on the Winona County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page here.

