Warm and humid with some strong storms today; A pleasant weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air continues to linger in the area today, even as a cold front moves southward through North Iowa and another front is approaching from the northwest. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of spotty rain showers in the morning and then some isolated thunderstorms may redevelop late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with a northeast breeze. Humidity won’t be quite as heavy as it was on Thursday ahead of the first cold front, but heat indices will still reach the 90s in southern Minnesota. North Iowa, meanwhile, will be in a Heat Advisory until 7 PM. Heat index values on the Iowa side of the border will reach 100 at times.

A cluster or two of strong thunderstorms may develop this evening. Our North Iowa counties will be at level three of five in the Storm Prediction Center outlook while southern Minnesota will be mainly at level one. The primary threat from this evening’s thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and the timing of the severe weather threat will be between 5 PM and 11 PM. Because of the severe risk, today has been declared a First Alert Day. Skies will clear after midnight with lows in the mid-60s.

The weekend will be bright and tranquil as high pressure settles into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 80 degrees on both days. Dew point temperatures will ease back into the low 60s Saturday and then 50s on Sunday.

Next week will be seasonably warm, or in other words, expect high temperatures in the low 80s each day. The only decent chance of rain right now looks to be late Wednesday when a few stray thunderstorms may develop along a cold front.

