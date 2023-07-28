First Alert Day: Strong evening storms possible; A pleasant weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air continues to linger in the area today, even as a cold front moves southward through North Iowa and another front is approaching from the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and a northeast breeze. Humidity won’t be quite as heavy as it was on Thursday ahead of the first cold front, but heat indices will still reach the 90s in southern Minnesota. North Iowa, meanwhile, will be in a Heat Advisory until 7 PM. Heat index values on the Iowa side of the border will reach 100 at times.

After a very warm and humid afternoon that will feature high temps in the mid and upper 80s, a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible until 11 PM. (KTTC)

A cluster or two of strong thunderstorms may develop this evening. Our North Iowa counties will be at level three of five in the Storm Prediction Center outlook while southern Minnesota will be mainly at level two. The primary threats from this evening’s storms will be damaging wind gusts and very large hail. The timing of the severe weather threat will be between 6 PM and 11 PM. Because of the severe risk, today has been declared a First Alert Day, especially for North Iowa. Skies will clear after midnight with lows in the mid-60s.

The weekend will be bright and tranquil as high pressure settles into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 80 degrees on both days. Dew point temperatures will ease back into the low 60s Saturday and then 50s on Sunday.

Next week will be seasonably warm, or in other words, expect high temperatures in the low 80s each day. The only decent chance of rain right now looks to be late Wednesday when a few stray thunderstorms may develop along a cold front.

