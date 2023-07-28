Rochester Parks & Recreation announces controlled archery hunt this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Rochester Archery Club to implement a controlled archery hunt this fall in several parks throughout the city.

Parks and trails will remain open during hunting season, though some areas within parks will be designated as off-limits to park users and signed accordingly.

According to the City of Rochester, over 180 deer related vehicle accidents were reported in 2022.

“Rochester is one of many communities in Minnesota conducting an annual archery hunt as part of an overall wildlife management strategy. Our partnership with the Rochester Archery Club ensures that the hunters are qualified and that best practices are engaged to promote safety during the hunt.”

The application process is open and will run through August 7, 2023.

Participants are required to successfully complete Minnesota Bowhunter Education and pass a proficiency test coordinated by the Rochester Archery Club. Hunters will be expected to comply with all Minnesota Department of Natural resources deer hunting rules and regulations.

Information on the proficiency test, qualifications and registration for the hunt can be found here.

Bow hunting season runs from September 16 – December 31, 2023. Some of the park areas designated for the hunt may have a later start date in order to accommodate adjacent recreation activities in the fall.

The program will take place in designated locations at the following parks and open areas:

Bear Creek

Essex Park

Foster Arend

Gamehaven

Hadley Creek Golf Course

Indian Heights Park

McQuillan

Northern Heights

Willow Creek Reservoir

South Zumbro Trail natural areas 16th Street SW to Mayowood Road

North Zumbro natural areas from Recreation Center to 37th Street NW

