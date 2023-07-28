Rochester Parks & Recreation announces controlled archery hunt this fall

Whitetail Deer
Whitetail Deer(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Rochester Archery Club to implement a controlled archery hunt this fall in several parks throughout the city.

Parks and trails will remain open during hunting season, though some areas within parks will be designated as off-limits to park users and signed accordingly.

According to the City of Rochester, over 180 deer related vehicle accidents were reported in 2022.

“Rochester is one of many communities in Minnesota conducting an annual archery hunt as part of an overall wildlife management strategy. Our partnership with the Rochester Archery Club ensures that the hunters are qualified and that best practices are engaged to promote safety during the hunt.”

Paul Widman, Director of Parks and Recreation

The application process is open and will run through August 7, 2023. 

Participants are required to successfully complete Minnesota Bowhunter Education and pass a proficiency test coordinated by the Rochester Archery Club. Hunters will be expected to comply with all Minnesota Department of Natural resources deer hunting rules and regulations.

Information on the proficiency test, qualifications and registration for the hunt can be found here.

Bow hunting season runs from September 16 – December 31, 2023. Some of the park areas designated for the hunt may have a later start date in order to accommodate adjacent recreation activities in the fall.

The program will take place in designated locations at the following parks and open areas:

  • Bear Creek
  • Essex Park
  • Foster Arend
  • Gamehaven
  • Hadley Creek Golf Course
  • Indian Heights Park
  • McQuillan
  • Northern Heights
  • Willow Creek Reservoir
  • South Zumbro Trail natural areas 16th Street SW to Mayowood Road
  • North Zumbro natural areas from Recreation Center to 37th Street NW

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two reports of incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Law enforcement responds to two incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. closing Rochester locations
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. to close Rochester locations this weekend
Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers repairs to cost millions for building’s structural issues
Peak Energy Alert for multiple counties
Peak Energy Alert issued for multiple counties
We chatted with Simpson live during our KTTC morning news Thursday to talk about her run for...
Catching up with the Olmsted County Dairy Princess at the fair

Latest News

The Minnesota Alliance With Youth is in need of more than 50 Promise Fellows.
Promise Fellows needed
Tango the Bull
Tango the Bull at the Olmsted County Fair
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Festival of Colors in Rochester, Mn.
Festival of Colors returns to Rochester