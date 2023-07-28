Renowned Minnesota artist Anne Labovitz joins us on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘The Nexus of Well-Being and Art’ is a new exhibit by international artist Anne Labovitz. The Minnesota born artist created an interactive, multi-faceted body of work inspired by the premise that physical, mental and emotional health are essential to true well-being. The exhibit is currently at the Rochester Art Center now until July 30th.

If you would like more information about the exhibit, contact them here.

