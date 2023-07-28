Olmsted County man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – An Olmsted County man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Christopher Edwards was sentenced Thursday to 220 months in prison followed by eight years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In early 2021, law enforcement received information that Edwards was dealing drugs in the Rochester area. Law enforcement determined that Edwards and his co-conspirator, 25-year-old Chloe Johnson, were dealing a variety of drugs throughout Rochester and Southeastern Minnesota, from May 2021 through October 16, 2021, the date of their arrest.

According to court documents, in October 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental vehicle as he traveled to Austin, Texas, and back to Minnesota in a quick turnaround road trip.

On October 16, 2021, law enforcement stopped Edwards and Johnson in Edwards’ rental car once they drove back into Olmsted County. Edwards was caught with four kilograms of cocaine in his backpack in his rental car.

That same day, law enforcement executed search warrants on Edwards’ and Johnson’s residences and found various amounts of cocaine packaged for distribution, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Edwards was found guilty at trial on November 17, 2022, of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Rochester Police Department, the Lake City Police Department, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.