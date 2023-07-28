MN Senator Tina Smith applauds Biden admin’s efforts on mental health coverage

(KTTC) – The Biden Administration announced Thursday updates to the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA), saying the changes made will help broaden access to mental health resources for more than 150 million Americans with health insurance.

The changes will require health plans to adjust when a certain plan is not working for the patients. MN Senator Tina Smith (DFL) applauded the adjustments, saying it will protect Americans from insurance providers.

“I have legislation that would crack down on this thing that insurance companies do where they make it look like they’re providing a network of mental healthcare providers, when you actually dive into it, you find the providers in their network are not there or they are out of network or they are not taking any other patients,” Senator Smith said. “It’s denying people the care that they need.”

Sen. Smith says the White House’s actions are in line with a bipartisan bill she proposed in February that would help improve staffing in the mental health field.

