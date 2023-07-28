Minnesota Zoo’s new treetop trail grand opening Friday

Visitors will now be about to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo. Friday is the grand opening of the new treetop trail.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) –Visitors will now be able to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo.

Friday is the grand opening of the new treetop trail.

It is the longest elevated pedestrian trail in the world and it is open year-round.

The 1.25 mile loop will bring guests 32 feet above the ground for a bird’s-eye view of the hundreds of acres of nature and diverse wildlife that call this zoo home.

Planning for the project started in June of 2018.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new trail is happening at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two reports of incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Law enforcement responds to two incidents at the Olmsted County Fair
Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers repairs to cost millions for building’s structural issues
Peak Energy Alert for multiple counties
Peak Energy Alert issued for multiple counties
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. closing Rochester locations
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. to close Rochester locations this weekend
We chatted with Simpson live during our KTTC morning news Thursday to talk about her run for...
Catching up with the Olmsted County Dairy Princess at the fair

Latest News

Visitors will now be about to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo. Friday is the grand...
Minnesota Zoo new treetop trail grand opening Friday
MN Senator Tina Smith applauds Biden admin’s efforts on mental health coverage
Moser served on multiple boards
July Jefferson Award: Brian Moser
Sen. Tina Smith speaks
MN Senator Tina Smith applauds Biden admin’s efforts on mental health coverage