Minnesota Alliance With Youth AmeriCorps Program in need of “Promise Fellows” & host sites

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Alliance With Youth is in need of more than 50 Promise Fellows.

It’s an AmeriCorps program that places folks in schools and community organizations across Minnesota to work one-on-one with at-risk students in grades 6-12 who show early warning signs of school disengagement.

Promise Fellows work directly with students in a school or through a community organization for the school year, summer or all year long, and receive a stipend, education award, student loan forbearance and other benefits.

Since it 1998, the program has trained and placed more than 2,000 Promise Fellows.

The organization is also looking for host sites for the promise fellow, places like schools and community centers.

“Over 25 years, we’ve served over 180,000 young people throughout the entire state with over 3 million service hours. This is a program that’s been proven to work that has increased the average attendance for school academic year up to 7 days in an academic school year,” executive director Erich Mische said.

Applications for the upcoming school year are being accepted for priority deadline until August 15. Applications will also be accepted on a rolling basis for October 1 and January 16 start dates. You can apply here.

Interested teachers, guidance counselors or administrators can learn more about being a host site by contacting Kyle Kline, director of recruitment and compliance, at kkline@mnyouth.net.

