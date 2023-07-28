Government Center completed fifth floor courtroom renovations

Government Center Courtroom Renovation
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Government Center completed the renovation of their fifth floor’s courtroom on the east side.

The renovated Courtroom 5C has a new jury assembly room, a jury deliberation room, and a felony-sized courtroom.

Previously, jury-related activities took place in courtrooms. Officials say dedicated rooms are more suitable as they are more efficient.

The court administration that was previously on the 5th floor has been moved to the 4th floor.

The fifth floor renovation began on October 2022 and completed on July 2023.

