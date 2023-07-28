First Alert Day: Isolated strong storms in Iowa; Nice weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another First Alert Day is in effect for areas south of I-90 because of the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe storm watch (KTTC)

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for SE MN until 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Saturday morning. The primary threat will be along and south of Hwy-18.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.